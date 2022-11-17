MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at BTIG Research

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BTIG Research to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s previous close.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

MaxCyte stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. MaxCyte has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $27,875.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 763,497 shares of company stock worth $4,715,557 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

MaxCyte Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 588.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 6,011.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in MaxCyte in the first quarter worth approximately $11,583,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.