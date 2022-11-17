MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 489,167 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $23,507,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after acquiring an additional 289,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in MaxLinear by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,081,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,763,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxLinear Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.