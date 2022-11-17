Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MPW. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.45.

NYSE MPW opened at $12.30 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,153,000 after purchasing an additional 550,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,541 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

