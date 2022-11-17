MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $972.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $888.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $833.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 181.16 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,540.99.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

