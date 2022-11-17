MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 194 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

WEC stock opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

