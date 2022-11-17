MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after acquiring an additional 377,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after acquiring an additional 406,834 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,374,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.80.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

