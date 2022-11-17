MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

