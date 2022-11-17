MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
