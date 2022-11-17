MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 573.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,237,000 after buying an additional 684,157 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,492,000 after buying an additional 515,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 22,096.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 461,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,471,000 after buying an additional 459,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,030,000 after buying an additional 435,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.63.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $166.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,653. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

