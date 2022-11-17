MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $161,754,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after purchasing an additional 377,155 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

FDX stock opened at $170.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

