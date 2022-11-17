MGO One Seven LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $78.27 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.94.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.061 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 168.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

