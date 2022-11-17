MGO One Seven LLC Has $502,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 8.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 23.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 107.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $337.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

