MGO One Seven LLC Has $506,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.1% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $69.13 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

