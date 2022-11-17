MGO One Seven LLC Has $524,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.17. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

