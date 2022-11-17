MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $137.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.99.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.