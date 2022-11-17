MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $176.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.11. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $203.92.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.