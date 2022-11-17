MGO One Seven LLC Sells 11 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 2,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,646 shares of company stock worth $11,781,031 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,395.75 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,222.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,235.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

