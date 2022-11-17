MGO One Seven LLC Sells 15,850 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. ESG Planning boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning now owns 5,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after buying an additional 48,594 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

