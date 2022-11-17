MGO One Seven LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 442,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 183,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $56.72.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.