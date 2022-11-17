MGO One Seven LLC Sells 401 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $86.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.35.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

