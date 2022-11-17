MGO One Seven LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $286,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $26.95 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

