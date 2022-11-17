Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $156.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

