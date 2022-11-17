MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

INKT stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of MiNK Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.