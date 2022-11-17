Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Lowered to C$21.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.50 to C$21.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MI.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.31.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MI.UN opened at C$14.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.41 and a 12 month high of C$23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$581.57 million and a PE ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.19.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

