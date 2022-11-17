Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys £137.08 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban bought 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £137.08 ($161.08).
Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 14th, Phil Urban bought 125 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £138.75 ($163.04).
- On Friday, August 19th, Phil Urban purchased 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £137.46 ($161.53).
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Down 4.1 %
MAB stock opened at GBX 136.10 ($1.60) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12 month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 268.37 ($3.15). The firm has a market cap of £813.04 million and a PE ratio of 439.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
