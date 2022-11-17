Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys £137.08 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban bought 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £137.08 ($161.08).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Phil Urban bought 125 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £138.75 ($163.04).

On Friday, August 19th, Phil Urban purchased 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £137.46 ($161.53).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Down 4.1 %

MAB stock opened at GBX 136.10 ($1.60) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12 month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 268.37 ($3.15). The firm has a market cap of £813.04 million and a PE ratio of 439.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.70) to GBX 213 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.36) to GBX 169 ($1.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 241.40 ($2.84).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Stories

