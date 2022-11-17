Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 97,023 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,023 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of UGI worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in UGI by 598.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in UGI by 107.2% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGI. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NYSE:UGI opened at $36.93 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

