Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of STERIS worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:STE opened at $166.34 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.64.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,708.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.