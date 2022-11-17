Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.34 and last traded at $51.08. 72,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,086,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.31.

Mosaic Trading Down 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after acquiring an additional 683,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,551,000 after acquiring an additional 412,104 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

