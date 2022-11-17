Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 442 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 45.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 228.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

NYSE SHW opened at $240.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

