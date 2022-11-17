Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 527 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $227.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

