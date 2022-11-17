Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 90,081 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 398.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,081 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,050.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 219,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 200,358 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in Fortinet by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 245,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after acquiring an additional 194,130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 113,165 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 10,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 394.0% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

