Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,758 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Comerica Bank raised its position in Valvoline by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $8,671,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Valvoline Stock Down 4.2 %

Valvoline Profile

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $32.13 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.