Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Regal Rexnord worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.72 and a 200 day moving average of $131.28. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

