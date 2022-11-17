Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $395,626.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $1,246,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five9 Trading Down 6.0 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $167.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

