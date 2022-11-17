Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $226.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $320.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.98 and a 200-day moving average of $219.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.