Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 483.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.18. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

