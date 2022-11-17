Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.71 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,940,000 after purchasing an additional 413,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,662,000 after purchasing an additional 62,058 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

In other news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

