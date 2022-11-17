Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

