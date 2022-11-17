Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $157.41 on Thursday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

