Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,828 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Medpace worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Medpace by 486.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $225.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $235.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 56,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.65 per share, with a total value of $8,916,211.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares in the company, valued at $910,286,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 56,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.65 per share, with a total value of $8,916,211.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares in the company, valued at $910,286,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

