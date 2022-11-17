Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Welltower by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Welltower to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

