Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of STAAR Surgical worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 5.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.11. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $115.93.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sidoti upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

