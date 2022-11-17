Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,095 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Saia worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $110,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Saia by 150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James decreased their price target on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Saia from $245.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Saia Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $248.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.16. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.