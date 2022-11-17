Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,791 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after purchasing an additional 466,033 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.