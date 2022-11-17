Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,118 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Financial Bankshares worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $37.48 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,985.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,606 shares of company stock worth $378,745. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Hovde Group cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

