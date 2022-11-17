Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $363.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $215.27 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.87.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

