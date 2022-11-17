Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,389 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Watsco worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $276.24 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.01 and a 200 day moving average of $262.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

