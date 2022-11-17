Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,986 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,592 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of HP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in HP by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

