Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,784 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,378 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $190.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.98. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $300.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

