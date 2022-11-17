Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,461 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lear worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,398 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,962,000 after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,389,000 after acquiring an additional 473,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lear by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,811,000 after purchasing an additional 215,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $143,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total value of $143,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,177 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lear Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.54.

NYSE:LEA opened at $141.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.05 and its 200 day moving average is $134.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.