Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,509 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Werner Enterprises worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 13,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $48.79.

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.